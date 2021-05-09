(CNN) Rescuers have freed a whale that swam hundreds of miles before getting stuck in London's River Thames -- but officials lost sight of the creature overnight and are now trying to find it again.

The young minke whale was spotted around 7 pm local time on Sunday, stuck near Richmond Lock on the Thames.

Marine mammal experts from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue managed to free the creature after several hours, but the whale slipped away under cover of darkness and its whereabouts are now unknown, a spokesman for the Port of London Authority told CNN on Monday.

Marine experts and emergency workers are trying to free the whale.

The rescue team "managed to get a special inflatable pontoon around (the whale), and then floated it out onto the main river," spokesman Martin Garside told CNN. "At that point the whale made its own decision and swam from the pontoon into the main river."

"Where it is now, we don't know," Garside told CNN. "It slipped away in darkness as the tide rose last night."

