French pilot files legal complaint alleging being tied up on firing range during explosions as hazing ritual

(CNN) A French pilot has filed a legal complaint for "aggravated voluntary violence" and "endangering someone's life" alleging colleagues in the French Air Force tied him to a target and ordered fighter jets to open fire around him in a "hazing ritual," his lawyer Frédéric Berna told CNN on Saturday.

The complaint filed this week in Marseille and shared with CNN, says the event occurred on March 27, 2019 on the Solenzara Air Base, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. The base has been used in the past as a NATO training center, according to the alliance's website.

CNN is not publishing the name of the pilot due to the nature of the allegations.

The complaint alleges two superiors addressed him with "sarcastic remarks" before forcing the pilot to inflate and wear an inflatable maritime overflight outfit, raise his arms and stand as a "human clock." According to the complaint, several instructors then put a helmet bag over his head and drove him away for about 30 minutes. The pilot was then grabbed and tied up on his wrists, ankles and knees with adhesive tape before being "violently placed" in the back of a pick-up truck, the complaint alleges. After another 10 minutes of driving on "damaged roads," the car stopped and personnel unknown by the pilot attached him to a pole with straps, according to the complaint.

After hearing the sound of fighter jet engines, the complaint alleges the pilot realized he had been taken to a live-fire target range, north of the base. While attached to the pole and hooded, the complaint says he heard what sounded like fighter jets opening fire and dropping shells around him for 20 minutes, with munitions landing at an estimated distance of 500 meters (about 1,640 feet). The complaint read that some "simulated shots" were also fired directly towards the victim. After 20 minutes, personnel unknown to the pilot detached him from the pole and told him to join the vehicle by jumping on his feet as his legs were taped, the complaint read.

