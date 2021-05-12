Mo Salah's 'killing of innocent people' tweet prompts comments on what he doesn't say

(CNN) It's a tweet that's received 265,000 likes, been retweeted more than 88,000 times and prompted almost 12,000 comments.

In a widely shared Twitter post, Liverpool and Egypt star Mo Salah urged world leaders, specifically British Minister Boris Johnson, "to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately."

I'm calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough. @BorisJohnson — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 11, 2021

But the post generated as much comment for what it didn't say, as for what it did.

"Mo Salah, say it with me, Pal-es-tine," tweeted law professor Khaled Beydoun of the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville School of Law in reply to Salah.

Mo Salah, say it with me, Pal-es-tine https://t.co/vWO46gdMbW — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) May 12, 2021

Author Samar Jarrah tweeted: "Hope next tweet you will mention Palestinians."

