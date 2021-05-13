Players affected by tear gas in Colombia

(Reuters) Players and staff from Colombian side Junior and Argentina's River Plate were left rubbing their eyes in discomfort after police fired tear gas at protesters outside the stadium ahead of their Copa Libertadores match in Barranquilla on Wednesday.

Demonstrations fuelled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have grown in Colombia over the last two weeks.

Television pictures earlier showed the River team cutting short their warm-up on the pitch due to similar discomfort at the Romelio Martínez stadium in Barranquilla, the city which will host the Copa America final in July.

Loud bangs and sirens were heard outside the ground.

The game ended 1-1.

Read More