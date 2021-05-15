Sabrina Ionescu honors Kobe Bryant, hits game-winning 3 to start the WNBA season

(CNN) Sabrina Ionescu had a dream that this was coming.

On Friday, her first game back since a sprained ankle sidelined her for most of her rookie season in 2020, Ionescu hit a game-winning three with less than one second remaining to give the New York Liberty a 90-87 win over the Indiana Fever in the first game of the 25th WNBA season.

"I actually -- not going to lie at all -- dreamt about it last night," Ionescu told reporters after the game -- while wearing the Lakers jersey of the late Kobe Bryant, her friend and mentor.

"I try not to think about basketball too much the night before a game because I get nervous and don't sleep," Ionescu said. "But I 100% had envisioned hitting a game winner. So when we were tied, and walking into the huddle, I just was smiling because it was almost like too good to be true. I was like, I'm going to hit this if the coaches draw up a play for me to get the ball.

"My coaches believed in me. My team believed in me. I was just ready for the moment. I've been waiting a while to get back on the court. I'm just so happy that we were able to get this win."

