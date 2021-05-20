Police hunt for man who had rocket launcher and threatened Belgium's top virologist

(CNN) Authorities in Belgium are still hunting for a far-right extremist who had threatened one of the country's top doctors and had a rocket launcher in his car.

The man, identified by police as 46-year-old former soldier Jurgen Conings, was last seen after leaving for work on Monday. Officers describe him as being 1.80 meters (5 feet 11 inches) tall, with a muscular build.

An initial investigation found that he could be a threat to certain institutions or people, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a Wednesday statement.

The manhunt entered its third day on Thursday, with 250 police officers and 150 service members from the Belgian army combing through the Hoge Kempen National Park, close to the border with the Netherlands.

Among those who could be under threat is Marc Van Ranst, one of Belgium's top virologists. Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Van Ranst said Conings had threatened him on social media, something he said was "almost a daily event."

