    'Do I have to get it?!': Sebastián Muñoz hits golf ball into trash can during PGA Championship

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 2210 GMT (0610 HKT) May 20, 2021

    Garrick Higgo hits his shot on the practice range ahead of the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
    Photos:
    Garrick Higgo hits his shot on the practice range ahead of the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    Webb Simpson greets fans as the walks to the second fairway during the first round.
    Photos:
    Webb Simpson greets fans as the walks to the second fairway during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    Brendan Steele hits his third shot on the 15th hole.
    Photos:
    Brendan Steele hits his third shot on the 15th hole.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    John Daly plays his shot on the first hole out of the sand during the first round.
    Photos:
    John Daly plays his shot on the first hole out of the sand during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    Wyndham Clark points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the eighth hole.
    Photos:
    Wyndham Clark points to the direction of an errant tee shot on the eighth hole.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama looks on near the 17th green during the first round.
    Photos:
    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama looks on near the 17th green during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    Brian Gay hits out of the rough on the 16th hole.
    Photos:
    Brian Gay hits out of the rough on the 16th hole.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the seventh hole.
    Photos:
    Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the seventh hole.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    Adam Scott walks up the third fairway during the first round.
    Photos:
    Adam Scott walks up the third fairway during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    Tim Pearce plays his shot off the 17th tee.
    Photos:
    Tim Pearce plays his shot off the 17th tee.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    Dustin Johnson signs autographs for fans on the 18th hole during practice.
    Photos:
    Dustin Johnson signs autographs for fans on the 18th hole during practice.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    An alligator crosses the sixth green during a practice round prior to the major.
    Photos:
    An alligator crosses the sixth green during a practice round prior to the major.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    Fans walk during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship.
    Photos:
    Fans walk during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship.
    Hide Caption
    13 of