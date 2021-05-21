Colombia will no longer co-host Copa América, CONMEBOL rejects request for postponement

(CNN) The 2021 Copa América will no longer feature games in co-host Colombia after CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, announced on Thursday it would move games away from the country.

The tournament, delayed by a year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, was due to be jointly hosted for the first time its 105-year history, with matches split between Colombia and Argentina.

CONMEBOL's statement did not give an explanation for the move and did not make reference to the ongoing civil unrest in Colombia.

Large-scale protests in the country are now into their third week.

At least 42 people have died in the protests, according to Colombia's Ombudsman Office. Rights groups say the death toll could be higher.

Read More