Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest as the world's biggest music event returns in Rotterdam

(CNN) Italy narrowly pipped a handful of rivals to win a colorful and kitsch Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands on Saturday, scoring victory on the continent's biggest stage after an early test of the continent's emergence from the pandemic.

The show featured performances that ranged from the sublime to the eyebrow-raising, as is tradition for the camp musical celebration.

Italy's punk-rock rock band Måneskin beat France and Switzerland to the crown, and are now set to host next year's contest. It was their third win at the competition, and their first since 1990.

But it was a forgettable night for the United Kingdom, who came dead last for the second consecutive tournament and even achieved the dreaded "nil points." They were closely joined at the bottom of the leaderboard by Germany, who picked up three points.

Last year's Eurovision was the first ever to be canceled, but Rotterdam returned as hosts and most of the artists slated to perform in 2020 re-entered the contest.

