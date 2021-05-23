    Phil Mickelson becomes oldest major winner as he wins enthralling PGA Championship

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 2310 GMT (0710 HKT) May 23, 2021

    Phil Mickelson hits from the 11th hole during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on Sunday, May 23.
    Phil Mickelson hits from the 11th hole during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on Sunday, May 23.
    Branden Grace looks for his golf ball with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and caddies during the final round.
    Branden Grace looks for his golf ball with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and caddies during the final round.
    Rory McIlroy plays from a sand area on the 17th green.
    Rory McIlroy plays from a sand area on the 17th green.
    Kevin Streelman lines up a putt on the third green.
    Kevin Streelman lines up a putt on the third green.
    Matt Wallace plays his shot from the seventh tee.
    Matt Wallace plays his shot from the seventh tee.
    Joaquin Niemann plays a second shot from a sand area on the second hole.
    Joaquin Niemann plays a second shot from a sand area on the second hole.
    Phil Mickelson hits his second shot on the 16th hole surrounded by spectators on Saturday, May 22.
    Phil Mickelson hits his second shot on the 16th hole surrounded by spectators on Saturday, May 22.
    Harry Higgs reacts to a shot on the 17th hole.
    Harry Higgs reacts to a shot on the 17th hole.
    A fan watches from a boat near the fourth hole of the course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
    A fan watches from a boat near the fourth hole of the course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
    Gary Woodland watches his shot on the second hole.
    Gary Woodland watches his shot on the second hole.
    Fans walk to the first hole during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on May 22.
    Fans walk to the first hole during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on May 22.
    Richy Werenski plays a shot from the sand.
    Richy Werenski plays a shot from the sand.
    Phil Mickelson takes his tee shot on the 16th tee.
    Phil Mickelson takes his tee shot on the 16th tee.
