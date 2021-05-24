WNBA head coach suspended, fined after making comment about opposing player's weight

(CNN) Connecticut Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game after making a comment to a game official regarding Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA said Monday.

In an Instagram story, Cambage said that Miller tried to get a call from one of the officials during Sunday's game between the Aces and Sun. According to Cambage, Miller said, "Come on, she's 300 pounds."

"I will never let a man disrespect me, ever, ever, ever, especially a little White one," Cambage said, noting that she is 6 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 235 pounds.

"Don't ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league," Cambage said.

On Monday, before the suspension and fine was announced, Miller apologized.

