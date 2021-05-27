Zinedine Zidane leaves as manager of Real Madrid for second time

(CNN) Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as the manager of Real Madrid with immediate effect for the second time in his career.

Real Madrid lost out on the Spanish La Liga title to city rivals Atlético Madrid on Saturday by just a point after a dramatic final day of the season.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as head coach of our club," the Spanish club said in a statement.

"We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid.

"Zidane is one of Real Madrid's great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club.

