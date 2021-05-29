Freediver finds lost engagement ring at the bottom of England's largest lake

(CNN) Forget finding a needle in a haystack, how about finding an engagement ring at the bottom of England's largest lake?

Freediver Angus Hosking answered the call when couple Rebecca Chaukria and Viki Patel lost their diamond ring off the end of a jetty on Lake Windermere, in the Lake District, northwest England, just two days after getting engaged.

The couple were having photographs taken when the ring slipped off Chaukria's finger on Monday. The couple initially tried to use the photographer's tripod to reach the ring but it only pushed it further into the mud at the bottom of the lake, Hosking told CNN in a phone call on Saturday.

Patel told CNN he panicked when the ring fell in and tried to rescue it himself but the water was "absolutely freezing" and he couldn't see a thing.

The engagement ring slipped off while Chaukria and Patel were having photos taken.

Hosking heard about the couple's plight via a friend and rushed down to the jetty as soon as he finished work. The 21-year-old had been helping to clear trash from the Lakes for three and a half years and set up the group Lake District Diving with his friend Declan Turner to tackle the problem.

