Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier, 19, dies after crash in qualifying

(CNN) Jason Dupasquier, a 19-year-old Swiss Moto3 rider, has died after being involved in a serious crash during Saturday's qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix, MotoGP announced on Sunday.

"Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10, with the session Red Flagged thereafter," the statement read.

"FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries."

Teammates of Jason Dupasquier pay a minute of silence in his memory on Sunday.

