Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charges, police say

(CNN) Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday after police in an Atlanta suburb responded to a report of an assault and saw him grabbing a woman by the neck and throwing her against a wall.

According to a press release from the Sandy Springs Police Department , officers responding to a call regarding an assault in progress entered a residence and witnessed Ozuna assaulting the woman.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed this incident to be domestic related between the suspect and his wife, both residents of the ... home," the release said.

Ozuna, 30, also struck the woman with his arm, which had a cast on it, the release said. He was taken into custody "without further incident," the release said, and booked into the Fulton County Jail. He is being charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery under the Domestic Violence Act, police said.

The woman had visible injuries, but was not taken to the hospital, SSPD said in the release.

