A brief history of French Open champ Rafael Nadal, in 5 statues

(CNN) It's hard enough to beat defending French Open champion Rafael Nadal on the red clay courts of Roland Garros, where he has won a record 13 singles titles.

But imagine the psychological hurdle of competing against a player so dominant that he is immortalized in a statue outside the stadium?

That's the challenge Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and other rivals face this week in Paris, where French Open officials just unveiled a new sculpture of Nadal by the tennis complex's main entrance.

It's an unusual tribute to an active player who is still at the top of his game, but there's nothing usual about Rafa's run at Roland Garros. His all-time record there is 100-2. The inscription on the statue may as well read, "Abandon hope, all ye who enter here."

The steel sculpture is also far from the first rendering of Rafa, who has inspired some ... unusual artistic tributes over the years.