Brazil named as new Copa América host after Argentina removed just 13 days ahead of tournament start date

(CNN) South America's Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, announced on Monday that the Copa América will be held in Brazil after pulling it from original hosts, Argentina, just a day earlier.

"The CONMEBOL 2021 Copa América will be played in Brazil!" it said on Twitter.

"The start and end dates of the tournament are confirmed. The venues and fixtures will be announced by CONMEBOL in the coming hours. The oldest national team tournament in the world will make a whole continent shake!"

The decision to remove Argentina as hosts came just 13 days before the tournament was due to begin.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and was set to be held in both Argentina and Colombia between June 13 and July 10, the first time in tournament history it was to be jointly hosted.

