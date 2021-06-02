London (CNN) Olympic hockey gold medalist Imran Sherwani has revealed he has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's, after first noticing symptoms while in his early 50s.

Sherwani, who won gold with Great Britain at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, said he expects to eventually be unable to remember his sporting achievements.

He scored two goals in the men's hockey final against West Germany, one of the most memorable moments from that year's Games.

"Where, oh where were the Germans? And frankly, who cares?" screamed BBC commentator Barry Davies when Sherwani scored GB's third goal in its 3-1 win.

Sherwani, 59, said he was diagnosed with the disease in 2019 but first noticed signs seven years ago.

Read More