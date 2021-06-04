Britain's worst serial killers haunt a city, decades after their grisly crimes

London (CNN) Police excavations at a cafe in the quiet English city of Gloucester revived a half-century-old puzzle: What happened to Mary Bastholm, a carefree 15-year-old girl who went missing in 1968.

The teenager has long been feared to be among the victims murdered by Fred West, but her body has never been found.

West and his wife Rosemary, who met the following year, would go on to become Britain's worst serial killer couple.

A week-long dig, at the Clean Plate cafe in the heart of the historic city, resulted in the discovery of " no human remains or items of significance " according to police; but the search has stirred up painful memories.

An officer is seen outside the Clean Plate cafe on Southgate Street on May 11 in Gloucester, as police search for remains of the missing girl Mary Bastholm.

More than 25 years have passed since the UK was shocked by the grim discovery of multiple sets of human remains in what had appeared to be a nondescript family home in Gloucester. But too many questions remain unanswered for the public's fascination with the case to end, or for the city to rest easy.

Read More