French President Emmanuel Macron slapped by member of public

Paris (CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face by a man in a crowd as he spoke to the public during a visit to southeast France on Tuesday, video of the incident posted on social media showed.

The President's security detail quickly intervened when the man slapped Macron as he approached a crowd of onlookers standing behind a metal fence.

Macron was in La Drôme to meet restaurant owners, ahead of Wednesday's easing of Covid-19 restrictions in France.

"A man indeed tried to hit the President of the Republic," the Elysee said in a statement to CNN. "We have no further comments at this point. Exchanges with the crowd and handshakes resumed. The trip continues."

This is a breaking story, more to follow...