Debbie Hewitt set to become first female chair of England's Football Association

(CNN) Debbie Hewitt is set to become the first female chair of England's Football Association (FA) in the organization's 157-year history.

Hewitt, currently the non-executive chair of Visa Europe, The Restaurant Group plc, BGL Group and White Stuff, was unanimously nominated to the position by the FA Board and will commence in January 2022 once formally ratified by the FA Council.

The previous chair, Greg Clarke, resigned last November after using what he acknowledged were "unacceptable words" to British lawmakers.

Speaking at a UK parliamentary committee, Clarke had used the word "colored" to describe Black, Asian and minority ethnic football players, and was also criticized for his comments concerning people from South Asia, gay players and female footballers at the same meeting.

The FA is the governing body for football in England, overseeing the game from grassroots to professional levels.

