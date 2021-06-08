Keira Knightley says all the women she knows have been sexually harassed

London (CNN) Keira Knightley has said that every woman she knows has been subjected to sexual harassment, from being flashed to groped, including herself.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the 36-year-old British actor branded the situation "f****** depressing."

"Literally, I don't know anyone who hasn't been, in some way, whether it's being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they're going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has," Knightley said in an interview for the magazine's July issue, which goes on sale Wednesday.

Knightley, known for her starring roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and Pride and Prejudice, said that after the murder of Sarah Everard outside London in March, when women started speaking out about the precautions they take when walking home alone, she said realized she did the same.

"It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they're safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don't even think about it," Knightley said.

