    Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches first career grand slam final with win over Alexander Zverev at French Open

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 1700 GMT (0100 HKT) June 11, 2021

    Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning a point during his match against Alexander Zverev.
    Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning a point during his match against Alexander Zverev.

    (CNN)Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to his first career grand slam final with victory over Alexander Zverev at the French Open on Friday.

    The world No. 5 won 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 in the semifinal against Zverev at Roland Garros.
    Having blitzed into a two-set lead, world No. 6 Zverev produced a stirring comeback to win the third and fourth sets, but after regrouping, Tsitsipas came back with a bang, winning the decisive set.
      Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos
        The 22-year-old Tsitsipas will now face either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.
        Read More
        More to follow