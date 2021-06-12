French authorities race to clean up oil spill drifting to Corsica's coast

(CNN) French authorities were racing to clean up an oil spill approaching the island of Corsica on Saturday, launching an "anti-pollution plan" to prevent the slick from reaching sunbathers on the coast.

The spill was spotted on Friday by the French navy during an exercise carried out from the Solenzara air base in Ventiseri, Corsica, according to maritime officials.

By Saturday morning, officials had detected two oil slicks over 19 nautical miles (35 kilometers), which were drifting about 5 nautical miles from Corsica's east coast, between Aléria and Solenzara, France's Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture said in a statement.

Pollution experts concluded the spill was heavy-grade oil and likely the result of a "degassing," which involves the release of any gases left in fuel tanks or crude oil tanks after they've been emptied.

"The size and nature of the products involved do not allow for natural dilution and require specific anti-pollution units and equipment," the prefecture said, adding that "the pollution (is) currently drifting towards the coast."

