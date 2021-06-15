Christian Eriksen thanks well-wishers, says he's feeling 'fine' in first social media post since cardiac arrest

(CNN) Danish player Christian Eriksen has thanked well-wishers from around the world in his first social media post since suffering a cardiac arrest during Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The midfielder is seen smiling from his hospital bed, giving a thumbs in a post on the Danish national team's Twitter profile.

In an accompanying message, the 29-year-old midfielder wrote: "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family."

"I'm fine -- under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches.

