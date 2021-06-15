Christian Eriksen thanks well-wishers, says he's feeling 'fine' in first social media post since cardiac arrest

(CNN)Danish player Christian Eriksen has thanked well-wishers from around the world in his first social media post since suffering a cardiac arrest during Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland.
The midfielder is seen smiling from his hospital bed, giving a thumbs in a post on the Danish national team's Twitter profile.
In an accompanying message, the 29-year-old midfielder wrote: "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family."
"I'm fine -- under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.
"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches.
"Play for all Denmark," the post added.
After Eriksen collapsed on Saturday, the match was suspended following prolonged efforts from the medical staff to resuscitate him with CPR and a defibrillator. Players from both teams were visibly distressed as he was being attended to by medics.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was reported to be in a stable condition.