Chris Paul indefinitely sidelined from NBA playoffs as part of the league's Covid-19 protocols

(CNN) Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has been sidelined following his placement on the league's Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the team announced on Wednesday.

Suns head coach Monty Williams said the team will approach Paul's circumstance like they previously have with other players who have entered the league's Covid-19 protocols this season.

"It's like anything else, when we've had guys in the past who had it or been in that situation, where you got to go into protocols." Williams said while talking to the media on Wednesday. "There's a natural concern for the person and that's basically where it ends. The league is trying to do everything they can to keep individuals and teams safe and it's just a natural concern for an individual."

The All-NBA guard is averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 10 playoff games this postseason, leading the Suns to an 8-2 playoff record which included eliminating the defending NBA champions, Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Read More