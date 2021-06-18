    England vs. Scotland: No goals but plenty of passion as international football's oldest rivals meet for 115th time

    Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 2057 GMT (0457 HKT) June 18, 2021

    30 November 1872: Scenes from a football match between England and Scotland in Partick, Glasgow, Scotland. The match finished in a 0-0 draw.
    30 November 1872: Scenes from a football match between England and Scotland in Partick, Glasgow, Scotland. The match finished in a 0-0 draw.
    31 March 1928: Scottish footballer Gallacher shoots during a match between England and Scotland. The team was captained by Jimmy McMullan and the Scots won 5-0.
    31 March 1928: Scottish footballer Gallacher shoots during a match between England and Scotland. The team was captained by Jimmy McMullan and the Scots won 5-0.
    April 15 1967: Scotland captain John Greig and England captain Bobby Moore lead out their teams ahead of kick off.
    April 15 1967: Scotland captain John Greig and England captain Bobby Moore lead out their teams ahead of kick off.
    June 4 1977: Jubilant Scotland fans demolish the Wembley goalposts after seeing their team win 2-1.
    June 4 1977: Jubilant Scotland fans demolish the Wembley goalposts after seeing their team win 2-1.
    June 15 1996: England goalscorer Paul Gascoigne celebrates in the &#39;Dentists Chair&#39; during the Euro 96 group stage match against Scotland at Wembley Stadium.
    June 15 1996: England goalscorer Paul Gascoigne celebrates in the 'Dentists Chair' during the Euro 96 group stage match against Scotland at Wembley Stadium.
    Gascoigne&#39;s goal is one of the most famous moments in the England and Scotland rivalry.
    Gascoigne's goal is one of the most famous moments in the England and Scotland rivalry.
    November 13 1999: Alan Shearer is closely marked by Scotland&#39;s Christian Dailly during the Euro 2000 play-off first leg match at Hampden Park. England won 2-0.
    November 13 1999: Alan Shearer is closely marked by Scotland's Christian Dailly during the Euro 2000 play-off first leg match at Hampden Park. England won 2-0.
    June 10 2017: England&#39;s Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side&#39;s second goal of the game during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Group F match at Hampden Park.
    June 10 2017: England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Group F match at Hampden Park.
    England&#39;s midfielder Adam Lallana slides in to tackle Scotland&#39;s midfielder James McArthur during the game that ended 2-2.
    England's midfielder Adam Lallana slides in to tackle Scotland's midfielder James McArthur during the game that ended 2-2.
    Wembley Stadium, London (CNN)It may have rained relentlessly for eight hours leading up to kick off, but the torrential downpour wasn't enough to dampen the spirits of the thousands of Scottish fans -- a conservative estimate -- that had traveled to London for the national team's Euro 2020 match against England.

    Despite just 3,000 tickets being allocated to away supporters at Wembley, some outlets estimated as many as 20,000 Scots had made the short journey across the border to revel in the festivities.
    With Trafalgar Square, the usual gathering point for the Tartan Army -- as Scotland fans are known -- closed off to the public due to the pandemic, those without tickets descended on Soho, particularly Leicester Square, to frolic in the fountains and consume their fair share of alcohol, those two things often happening at the same time.