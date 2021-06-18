England vs. Scotland: No goals but plenty of passion as international football's oldest rivals meet for 115th time

Photos: 30 November 1872: Scenes from a football match between England and Scotland in Partick, Glasgow, Scotland. The match finished in a 0-0 draw. Hide Caption 1 of 9

31 March 1928: Scottish footballer Gallacher shoots during a match between England and Scotland. The team was captained by Jimmy McMullan and the Scots won 5-0.

April 15 1967: Scotland captain John Greig and England captain Bobby Moore lead out their teams ahead of kick off.

June 4 1977: Jubilant Scotland fans demolish the Wembley goalposts after seeing their team win 2-1.

June 15 1996: England goalscorer Paul Gascoigne celebrates in the 'Dentists Chair' during the Euro 96 group stage match against Scotland at Wembley Stadium.

Gascoigne's goal is one of the most famous moments in the England and Scotland rivalry.

November 13 1999: Alan Shearer is closely marked by Scotland's Christian Dailly during the Euro 2000 play-off first leg match at Hampden Park. England won 2-0.

June 10 2017: England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Group F match at Hampden Park.