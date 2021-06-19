(CNN) Captain Angelo Capurro started showing symptoms of Covid-19 on his second day at sea. Within five days, the 61-year-old skipper was confined to his cabin, unable to get out of bed.

For six weeks, the Italian-flagged ship was stranded off the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, unable to find a port that would take a corpse during the pandemic despite repeated pleas for assistance.

Finally, this month, the captain's body was returned to his native Italy, where his grieving family are seeking answers about his death and treatment at sea, in a case that has once again thrown a spotlight on the conditions of seafarers during the pandemic.

Recovering his body, however, may not provide the answers the family is hoping for.

There was no suitable place to keep a corpse on the Ital Libera, meaning Capurro's body remained in a storage room for six weeks.

"Without going into details, we all know how we can find it," said the family's lawyer Raffaella Lorgna. "I don't even know if we'll be able to do the autopsy."

Death at sea

Capurro had worked on the ocean his entire life, both on cargo ships and cruise lines. His wife, Patricia Mollard, 61, followed him around the world wherever he went for his job. They met young and "lived for each other" Lorgna said. "I can only imagine the suffering of this lady," she added. The couple lived in La Spezia, a port on the Italian Riviera, with their adult son and daughter nearby.

Capurro flew from Trieste, northeast Italy, on March 27 to captain the Ital Libera on its 25-day scheduled journey to Asia. A day earlier, he had tested negative for Covid-19. Flying through Doha and Johannesburg, he arrived in the South African port of Durban on March 28. A few days later, on April 1, the Ital Libera set sail for Singapore.

The captain started showing symptoms of Covid-19 on April 2. He was coughing non-stop and suffering from chest pains, muscle aches and shortness of breath, family members said. They quickly became worried. In emails, he became more erratic and incoherent by the day, according to his family; on the phone, his words were punctuated by a cough as he called from thousands of miles away.

By April 7, he was bed-bound in his cabin, according to his family. A sailor was assigned to bring him food and medicine. As captain of the ship, Capurro was also the designated medical officer so there was nobody else to help.

This comes as no surprise to Rory McCourt, a spokesperson for the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), a global trade union.

A ship the size of the 294-meter (964-foot) Ital Libera, with a crew of about 20, would not have a dedicated medical officer on board, but rather someone with basic medical training and the additional responsibility of administering health care, McCourt said.

After getting married in Italy, Angelo Capurro and Patricia Mollard held a religious wedding ceremony in Mollard's hometown of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1985.

The pandemic, however, has created a crew change crisis and the number of seafarers per ship is decreasing -- leaving the remaining crew to pick up more tasks, he said.

"If you are expected to be on the night watch, as well as the medical officer, as well as do remote inspections; if you expect to do three jobs instead of two, well, then that's probably tipping the balance, and we would say that would lead to poor outcomes in terms of medical treatment on board," McCourt said.

Capurro self-medicated with paracetamol and even