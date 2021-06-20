Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton at French Grand Prix to extend F1 title race lead

(CNN) Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the Formula One championship with a thrilling victory at the French Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton with little over a lap to go at Circuit Paul Ricard, his Red Bull team having opted for two pit stops during the race while Hamilton and Mercedes pitted just once.

It meant the Dutch driver was quicker in the closing stages, overtaking Mercedes' Valtterri Bottas on lap 44 before setting his sights on Hamilton.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who also pitted twice, completed the podium behind Hamilton as he overtook a frustrated Bottas in the closing stages.

