Woman who killed her abusive husband goes on trial for murder in France

Paris (CNN) The murder trial of a woman who killed her abusive husband got underway in the French city of Burgundy on Monday.​

In her bestselling book Tout Le Monde Savait (Everyone Knew) published in May, Valerie Bacot, 40, admitted to shooting Daniel Polette dead in self-defense in 2016. She faces a life sentence for murder.​

"It's with that same gun, in another forest one day and so he wouldn't kill us that I killed him," Bacot wrote.

Bacot said Polette, 25 years her senior, first raped her when she was 12 years old. At the time, Polette was her mother's boyfriend, but Bacot refers to him as her stepfather in the book.

In 1996 Polette was convicted of rape of a minor​ and spent two and a half years in prison, Bacot's lawyer Nathalie Tomasini told CNN.

Read More