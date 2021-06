Calls made for Germany's Euro 2020 game against Hungary to be played in rainbow-colored stadium

(CNN) The Euro 2020 game between Germany and Hungary could be played in a stadium lit with rainbow-colored lights.

That's after a motion was put forward by the Munich city council to change the lighting pattern on the outside of the Allianz Arena in the wake of an anti-LGBTQ law passed by Hungary's parliament earlier this month.

The legislation, which was passed on June 15, bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change. It has been met with strong criticism from human rights groups and opposition parties.

"[Munich] is committed to diversity, tolerance and real equality in sport and throughout society," reads a cross-party proposal put forward by the city council.

"On the occasion of the European Football Championship match between Germany and Hungary, the state capital of Munich wants to give an important and visible sign of solidarity towards the LGBTI Community in Hungary, those who suffer under the current tightened homophobic and transphobic Hungarian government legislation.

Read More