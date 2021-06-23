Deandre Ayton's last-gasp alley-oop hands Phoenix Suns dramatic Game Two win

(CNN) Deandre Ayton tipped-in a dramatic last-second pass to give the Phoenix Suns a 104-103 Game Two victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

With just 0.7 seconds left on the clock, Ayton received an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder and finished it off with aplomb.

It means the Suns race into a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals -- despite still missing star guard Chris Paul , after he was placed in the league's health and safety protocol after testing positive for Covid-19 -- as they aim for their first trip to the NBA Finals in 28 years.

"The celebration was a little shaky because I wasn't too sure what I did," Ayton told reporters after the game.

"I wasn't sure if it counted, I didn't want to be a blooper, none of that. I just wanted to get to the next play or for the refs to confirm what it is.

Read More