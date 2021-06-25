The 7th MLB no-hitter has been thrown this season, tying the modern era record

(CNN) There have now been seven no-hitters thrown this 2021 Major League Baseball season -- tying the modern-era record.

The latest came Thursday, when Chicago Cubs pitchers Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined for the feat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. This is the first combined no-hitter of the season.

Davies started the game and pitched six innings, giving up five walks and striking out four. Tepera pitched the seventh inning while Chafin handled the eighth, each walking a batter. In the ninth, Kimbrel walked his first batter on four pitches, but would close out the game, giving the Cubs a 4-0 win.

