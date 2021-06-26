Fan holding sign causes huge crash during first stage of Tour de France

(CNN) From their competitors to managing energy, Tour de France riders have plenty to worry about on the streets.

So, when a fan encroached onto the roads, it had predictably disastrous effects.

During the first stage of the famous cycling race, a fan stepped in front of the racing pack holding a cardboard sign, appearing to display a message for the television cameras.

With not enough time to get out the way, German cyclist Tony Martin collided with the spectator, leading to a domino effect involving a large number of riders.

