Putin says US sanctions on Russia 'even did us good'

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin put a positive spin on the sanctions that the United States has imposed on his country in recent years on Wednesday. There are, he claimed, positive sides to them.

While not specifically singling out one incident caused by sanctions, he said that, in a way, they had furthered Russian technology.

The US has imposed various sanctions on Russian individuals and businesses since the 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea. The reasons for them vary from human rights abuses to Russia's hostile foreign policy.

Speaking during a telethon with Russian citizens on Wednesday, Putin said: "We have not just adapted to the sanctions pressure. In some ways, they even did us good: replacing imported technologies with our own gave us an impetus to production. There are other positive things, such as the MIR payment system and the entire strengthening of the financial system."

The MIR card payment system is a Russian financial services system that became operational in 2014 after the Russian annexation of Crimea and subsequent sanctions against the country.

Read More