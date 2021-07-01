Olivia Moultrie, 15, makes history by signing with NWSL's Portland Thorns

(CNN) Earlier this month, Olivia Moultrie, a 15-year-old soccer player from California, was granted permission by a federal judge to sign with a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club after ruling that the league can't enforce its age rule requiring players to be at least 18 to sign a professional contract with one of the league's clubs.

Moultrie now has a team: she has signed a three-year contract with Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Wednesday. She is eligible to play immediately.

"This is a dream come true and I can't wait to officially join my Thorns teammates in competition," Moultrie said in a press release. "I am so thankful to the legal team that helped me get this done, they were nothing short of amazing."

A press release from the Thorns says that Portland acquired the rights to Moultrie from the NWSL club OL Reign, who held her rights as the first team on the NWSL discovery priority list. In return, OL Reign will receive a third-round pick in the 2022 NWSL draft.

Moultrie began training with Thorns FC during the 2019 season and has featured in preseason competition in each of the last three seasons.

Read More