Cyprus wildfires leave at least four dead

(CNN) At least four people have died in Cyprus from an ongoing wildfire ravaging the country, the country's Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Sunday.

Four of the known victims of the fire have been identified as Egyptian nationals, Cyprus's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on Sunday.

The fire broke out on Saturday near Arakapas village in the foothills of the Troodos mountain range, an area of pine forest and densely vegetated shrubland.

Burned trees are seen on Troodos mountain, in Ora village, southwestern Cyprus, Sunday, July 4.

Heavy smoke covers the sky above the village of Ora in the southern slopes of the Troodos mountains, as a giant fire rages on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on July 3.

The large fires forced the evacuation of several villages, according to Cyprus Fire Service. Dozens of properties were destroyed, the service said.

One man has been arrested in connection with the fire, according to Cyprus Police, but authorities have not yet announced what caused the fire.

