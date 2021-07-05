London (CNN) A Jewish man was subjected to anti-Semitic abuse in London twice in the space of one evening while traveling on public transportation, his brother has said, as videos of the altercations went viral on social media.

Footage showed a man berating a bus driver and then the person filming the video on a bus on Saturday evening, saying to the driver: "He's f**king Jewish. You're Jewish too," and then banging on the window of the bus from the street.

Another video, filmed earlier the same evening, showed a man at a subway station singing: "F**king hate the Jews," before telling other travelers: "We've got a Jew behind us."

A still from the video taken on a bus in central London, showing a man berating the bus driver.

The Metropolitan Police said "an investigation is ongoing after a man was subjected to a torrent of anti-Semitic abuse on a bus in central London." The British Transport Police said it was investigating "anti-Semitic behaviour on a London Underground escalator." No arrests have been made in either incident.

Videos of both incidents went viral after being uploaded to Twitter by the man's brother, who told CNN his sibling came "very close to being physically attacked."

