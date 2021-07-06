One of the world's strictest lockdowns is lifting, but many are scared to go back to normal life

London (CNN) In May, as the United Kingdom began to emerge from one of the world's longest and most stringent lockdowns, Kitty Grew started doing dry-runs of the commute from her home in north London to her office five miles away.

Most evenings now, after logging off and closing her laptop, the 27-year-old unfolds her red Brompton bicycle, puts on her helmet and sets off down a suburban lane of terraced houses toward the city.

"I have been trying to practice, to go out every day and go a bit further and a bit further," said Grew, who works as a project manager for Britain's National Health Service, helping to organize London's Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

These practice runs, which she describes as a kind of exposure therapy, are her way of mentally preparing for a return to the office in August or September -- the date has yet to be decided.

"It's like training to run a marathon," she added.

