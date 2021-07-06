Italy wins dramatic penalty shootout against Spain to reach Euro 2020 final

Wembley Stadium, London (CNN) Italy reached the final of Euro 2020 after edging past Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Federico Chiesa's wonderful curled effort had given Italy the lead on the hour mark, before substitute Alvaro Morata finished off a fine passing move to draw Spain level with just 10 minutes of regulation time to go.

With neither side able to find the winning goal in extra time, the tie went to penalties with Jorginho scoring the decisive penalty kick after Morata's miss to send Italy through to its first major international final since Euro 2012.

Italy will now play the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between England and Denmark in Sunday's final.

