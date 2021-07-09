A version of this story appeared in the July 9 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.

London (CNN) When the England football team sing the national anthem ahead of their Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday, Prince William will join in along with the rest of the crowd at Wembley, just as he has for other key games.

William has been attending in his capacity as President of the English Football Association (a pretty sweet gig for the football-loving royal) but at Sunday's appearance he'll also be representing the Queen. After all, the monarch can't be expected to sit through an entire 90-minute match at her age. Longer if it goes to extra time and penalties -- imagine that! Actually ... don't.

Royals don't go to matches just for the fun of it. As head of nation, the Queen has a duty to act as "a focus for national identity, unity and pride" and officially "recognise success and excellence." That's why the family was out in force at the London 2012 Olympics and for other major national events or moments of celebration. We Brits want them to cheer and get excited with us when things are going our way, just as we want them to do the opposite when we're losing. They don't just represent us, they also need to reflect the nation's emotions.

Euphoric England football fans celebrate in the streets of central London after the country reached the finals.

The Queen has mastered the art of expressing the national mood, even when she appears to be expressing no emotion at all. That's how she has connected with her subjects and remained relevant throughout her 69-year reign, despite having very little in common with them in reality.

Princes Charles and William will need to do the same when they take the throne if their reigns are to be as successful. The easy part of being King will be the formal duties that come with being head of state. The harder task is carrying those duties out in a way that feels like it's on behalf of the public.

