    Euro 2020 final: How to watch England vs Italy

    By Ben Morse and Alaa Elassar, CNN

    Updated 1453 GMT (2253 HKT) July 11, 2021

    England fans cheer during the semifinal against Denmark at Wembley Stadium on July 7, 2021.

    (CNN)It has been delayed by a year, but that seems to have only ramped up the excitement levels for the 2020 European football championships, and the final game is Sunday.

    The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Euro 2020 final will be held at London's Wembley Stadium.
    Still called Euro 2020 despite now being held in 2021, the all-European tournament was postponed from last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
      England reached its first men's major tournament final in 55 years after after beating Denmark 2-1 in a gripping encounter Wednesday at Wembley.
        Harry Kane of England is congratulated by Phil Foden after scoring the second goal against Denmark.
        The national team will face Italy on Sunday after the Azzurri beat Spain on penalties. The Italians have looked strong throughout the tournament, but England hopes a home-field advantage will inspire it to a historic victory. About 65,000 fans are expected.
        The UEFA Referees Committee announced that Dutchman Björn Kuipers would referee Sunday's final. This will be Kuipers' seventh UEFA competition final, according to European football's governing body.
        The final -- which will begin at 8 p.m. in London (3 p.m. ET) -- will be available to watch worldwide.
        Here's where you can watch the action:
        Austria: ORF/OE24
        Belgium: VRT/RTBF
        Croatia: HRT/Sportklub
        Czech: Republic Česká televize
        Denmark: DKDR/NENT Group Denmark
        Finland: YLE
        France: M6/TF1/beIN Sports
        Germany: ARD/ZDF/MagentaTV
        Hungary: MTVA
        Italy: RAI/Sky Italia
        Netherlands: NOS
        North Macedonia: MKRTV/Sportklub
        Poland: TVP
        Portugal: RTP/SIC/Sport TV Portugal/TVI
        Russia: Channel One/Match TV/RTR
        Slovakia: RTV Slovakia
        Spain: Mediaset Spain
        Sweden: SVT/TV4
        Switzerland: SRG
        Turkey: TRT
        Ukraine: Media Group Ukraine
        United Kingdom: BBC/ITV
        Others:
        Australia: Optus Sport
        Brazil: Globosat/SporTV
        India & Indian Sub-Continent: Sony
        Indonesia: MNC/Mola TV/RCTI
        Kenya: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/KTN
        Nigeria: Top Sports/NTA/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/Silverbird TV/ONTV
        South Africa: SuperSport
        United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports
        US: ESPN/Univision
        A tournament for the history books

        The championships kicked off Friday, June 11, when Italy and Turkey met in the tournament's opening match in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
        For the first time, the competition was hosted across the continent in some of Europe's biggest and most famous stadiums, rather than hosted by one or two nations.
        Alongside London and Rome, the other host cities included Baku, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Seville and Munich.
        Players of Italy celebrate following their team's victory in the penalty shootout of the semi-final match against Spain.
        Bilbao in Spain and Dublin in Ireland had been scheduled to host matches, but after local authorities didn't permit fans to attend games because of Covid-19 restrictions, UEFA chose to relocate Bilbao's matches to Seville and Dublin's fixtures to St. Petersburg.
        There were 24 teams playing across 51 matches in the 11 host cities over the past month, with some familiar nations among the favorites.
        England reached its first men's major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966 after beating Denmark.
        For Denmark, which won Euro 1992, this has been an extraordinary tournament. The team, and nation, was shaken when its talisman Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during its opening group game against Finland.
        The power, strength and resilience shown by the Danish players as Eriksen recovered will inevitably go on to define this tournament and both teams paid tribute to the playmaker before the semifinal.
        Italy awaits and is likely to present England with it sternest test yet at Euro 2020.
          "We know it's going to be a very tough game against Italy," England's Harry Kane told the UEFA website. "We've had a great tournament so far. One more game to go at home, and we can't wait."
          CNN's John Sinnott and Paul R. La Monica contributed to this report.