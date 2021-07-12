Scuffles break out in Georgia's Parliament over cameraman's death following anti-LGBTQ demonstration

(CNN) Police in Georgia were forced to eject dozens of people from Parliament after journalists and opposition lawmakers tried to force their way into the lower house in protest of a news cameraman's death, according to agency video footage and reports.

Protesters were demanding Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili resign following the death of 37-year-old Alexander Lashkarava. The cameraman was "found dead at home by his mother" Sunday, six days after he was severely beaten by demonstrators trying to block an LGBTQ pride event in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, his employer, TV Pirveli, reported.

Lashkarava suffered "multiple facial fractures" when he was attacked while covering counter-demonstrations in Tbilisi against a Pride event called March for Dignity with fellow journalist Miranda Bagaturia, TV Pirveli Commercial Director Nana Aburjanidze told CNN on Sunday.

Police officers observe a rally outside the offices of the Georgian Parliament following the death of TV Pirveli journalist Alexander Lashkarava.

The event was canceled when violent protesters stormed the offices of some LGBTQ campaign groups before the march started, Aburjanidze said.

Garibashvili responded to Lashkarava's death by referring to the protesters as "anti-state and anti-church forces" who were politicizing the incident.

