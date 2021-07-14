Rugby player Quade Cooper denied Australian citizenship despite representing the country 70 times

(CNN) Rugby union player Quade Cooper says Australia has repeatedly denied him citizenship -- despite representing the country 70 times as a member of the national team.

The 33-year-old represented Australia as a member of the Wallabies between 2008 and 2017, including at two World Cups.

The letter from the government says he had not provided evidence to satisfy the special residency requirements, which refers to "persons engaging in activities of benefit to Australia" and "persons engaged in particular kinds of work requiring regular travel outside of Australia."

CNN has reached out to the Australian Department of Home Affairs for comment.

Cooper has previously said that he did not play for Australia's Rugby Sevens team in the 2016 Rio Olympics because he was unable to secure citizenship, according to Seven News.

Rules for participating in the Olympics differ from rugby union and other international sports as they require athletes to hold citizenship to represent a country in the competition.