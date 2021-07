(CNN) An unnamed US female gymnast has tested positive for Covid-19, Inzai city official Takamitsu Ooura confirmed to CNN.

The teenage gymnast is staying in Inzai City in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, for pre-camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics which start on Friday.

She tested positive on July 18 and her doctor confirmed the test result after another test Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.