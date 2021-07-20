Tokyo Olympics composer resigns over historical bullying remarks

Tokyo (CNN) Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada has announced his intention to step down as a composer for the Tokyo 2020 opening and closing ceremonies after old interviews of bullying behavior resurfaced, days before the beleaguered Olympics are due to get underway.

Oyamada -- who is also known by the stage moniker Cornelius -- has faced a social media backlash after comments made in the 1990s with Japanese magazine Rockin'On Japan recently began circulating online. In the comments, he described abusing fellow classmates with apparent disabilities while at school.

Oyamada released a statement Friday admitting to his past actions and apologizing for the effects it had on his classmates and their families.

Following the criticism over his bullying and abusive behavior, Oyamada said Monday in a Twitter post that accepting a position on the creative team to provide music to the Games "lacked consideration."

Oyamada said he had offered his resignation to the Olympic organizing committee and that he was grateful for the "opinions given to me and would like to reflect them in my future behavior and thought," before adding that he was "very sorry."