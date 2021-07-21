(CNN) Gender stereotypes are alive and well and harming our planet, a new study from Sweden shows, as men's passion for meat and cars is making them bigger contributors to greenhouse gases than women.

The study, carried out by research company Ecoloop and published on Monday in the Journal for Industrial Ecology , looked at single men and women living in Sweden and considered their consumption and expenditure on goods such as food, household items, furnishings, holidays and fuel for cars.

It found that Swedish men on average were responsible for 16% more greenhouse gases than women, despite the fact that men only spend 2% more on goods in total than women do. The research was based on official consumer spending figures from 2012 -- the most recent data available.

The study gave a number of reasons why men are responsible for higher carbon emissions despite spending a similar amount to women.

It said women tended to spend money on "low-emitting products," such as healthcare, furnishings and clothes, while men spent 70% of their money on what the study called "greenhouse gas-intensive items," including fuel for cars.