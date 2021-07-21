Giannis Antetokounmpo wants his NBA Finals heroics to inspire others to 'believe in their dreams'

(CNN) It's been a long journey to the very top of basketball for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks star, nicknamed the 'Greek Freak', inspired his team to its first NBA championship in 50 years on Tuesday, recording a staggering 50 points and five blocks.

He was the first player to have at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a Finals' game since blocks were first recorded in 1974, the NBA tweeted. He also became the seventh player to have at least 50 points in the championship round and matched the achievement made by Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon after clinching the season MVP, the NBA Finals MVP and NBA defensive player of the year award.

But no matter how great he becomes, Antetokounmpo keeps his feet firmly on the ground and credits any success to the people who supported him along the way.

"I started playing basketball just to help my family. Tried to get them out of the struggle, the challenges we were facing when we were kids," he told reporters, beaming after the NBA Finals win.

