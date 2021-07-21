Netherlands thrashes Zambia 10-3 in women's football tournament to set new Olympics record

(CNN) The Netherlands thrashed Zambia 10-3 to break the record for the most goals scored by a single team in a women's Olympic football match.

Wednesday's action-packed encounter also made it the highest scoring game in women's Olympics football since it made its debut at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema stole the show scoring four times in the Group F encounter at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu, before being substituted in the second half.

Many of the Netherlands players ply their trade at the top of women's football and their quality and experience was just too much for Zambia.

However, despite being on the end of an emphatic defeat, Zambian players continued to put in the effort and scored twice in the final 10 minutes.

