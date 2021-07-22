Anders Breivik killed 77 people in Norway. A decade on, 'the hatred is still out there' but his influence is seen as low

(CNN) Ten years ago, Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Brevik killed 77 people , many of them teenagers, in a bomb attack and gun rampage. The July 22 attacks left Norway, a small, close-knit Nordic country, stunned and grieving.

In a national memorial address at Oslo Cathedral just two days after the attacks, Stoltenberg called for "more democracy, more openness, and more humanity."

Speaking with CNN's "Amanpour" show in an interview to mark the anniversary, Stoltenberg -- now NATO secretary-general -- repeated that message and applauded the way Norwegians had responded. But, he warned, the "hatred is still out there."

Last month, the University of Oslo's Center for Research on Extremism (C-REX) published a series of analyses looking at Breivik's long-term influence.

The author of one of the reports, Dr. Jacob Aasland Ravndal, told CNN it appeared more limited than media coverage would suggest. "There was of course a lot of concern after the attacks that they would generate copycat attacks," he said. But "somewhat surprisingly," he said, there haven't been many clear-cut cases of direct inspiration from Breivik.

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik arrives in court on April 16, 2012 for the start of his trial.

The other obvious case is that of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian far-right terrorist who live-streamed an attack in which he killed 51 Muslim worshipers at two mosques in Christchurch , New Zealand, in March 2019.

But although Tarrant claimed to have been inspired by Breivik, investigators found that he had started his planning some time before he read Breivik's manifesto. "So even there, you can question how much of an impact Breivik had," Ravndal said. Tarrant's own manifesto is very different from Breivik's, including in its politics, he added.

Within Norway, research indicates that the far right has not gained much appeal overall since the attacks and has been unable to turn out supporters in any numbers on the streets, Ravndal said.

"Of course in Norway, as everywhere else, online activity has grown over these 10 years," he said. "But whether that reflects a substantial increase of far-right activity or simply mirrors the growth of social media on the internet, that's very difficult to say."

Shooting spree

On that quiet summer day in 2011, Breivik drove a van packed with a homemade fertilizer bomb into Oslo and parked it outside a government office. A few minutes later, it exploded, killing eight people, injuring many more and damaging several buildings.

Firefighters work at the site of the explosion near government buildings in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on July 22, 2011.

Breivik, meanwhile, had set off by car on the 25-mile trip to Utoya Island, where a Labour Party summer youth camp was taking place. Posing as a police officer who was checking on security following the Oslo attack, he caught a ferry to the island and carried out a shooting spree in which 69 people died -- most of them teenagers. Many others were seriously wounded.

During his trial , Breivik boasted of being an ultranationalist who killed his victims to fight multiculturalism in Norway, saying he acted out of "necessity" to prevent the "Islamization" of the country under the ruling center-left Labour Party.

A court ruling meant his testimony was not televised , denying him a chance to broadcast his views to a wide audience. But Breivik believed his writings would inspire right-wing terrorists to follow in his footsteps.

Police and emergency services gather following the massacre at a summer youth camp on July 22, 2011 on Utoya Island, Norway.

While parts of his three-book manifesto were lifted from other sources , such as the writings of "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski in the United States, Breivik also detailed his meticulous, years-long planning and gave strategic and operational advice.

According to Professor Matthew Feldman, director of the UK-based Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right (CARR), Breivik's document can still "easily" be found in the darker reaches of the internet despite efforts to remove it.

That manifesto was "paradigmatic," Feldman said, "not just because it showed what one individual can do in terms of the horrific loss of life" but also in its targeting of Muslims and what Breivik called "cultural Marxism."

Even more importantly, Feldman said, Breivik's case showed the dangers posed by lone-wolf actors who self-radicalize online through networks of like-minded individuals and carry out their preparations for violent attacks online, making them very hard to detect.

At the same time, Feldman said, there has been the "slow rise, some would call it mainstreaming, of right-wing extremism," helped in part by exposure on right-wing media platforms. "For some it was laid bare on January 6 in the United States [in the assault on the Capitol] but it's something that's been gathering pace slowly but steadily in recent decades," he said.

Despite this backdrop, Breivik's actions and manifesto have gained limited traction, according to Ravndal.

His analysis for C-REX indicates that "in the beginning the far-right across the board rejected him," said Ravnda